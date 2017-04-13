- Cathy Kelley looks at reactions to the "Superstar Shakeup" roster changes in this new video from WWE Digital.
- As seen on last night's WWE NXT episode, big man Dylan Miley made his debut in a match with enhancement talent Michael Blais against Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. Miley ended up attacking his partner but later apologized in a backstage segment. RAW Women's Champion Bayley took to Twitter and congratulated Miley, who was first signed back in 2014. She wrote:
Congratulations my friend @DylanMWWE. For those who don't know, he's been working very hard for very long. For this. #DaMan https://t.co/ccIbeWX1ML— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) April 13, 2017
