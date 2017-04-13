- Above is new video from the WWE Performance Center as the "Mr. Combine" competition between Montez Ford and Riddick Moss heats up. Moss was declared top talent at the WWE Performance Center Combine last year.
- WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash took to Twitter and defended JBL as the heat continues for the SmackDown announcer over his issues with Mauro Ranallo. Nash wrote:
JBL broke in in an era of 300 pound bad ass men. So his psychological thoughts are very real. Everyone could go. He's shifted to our new era— Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) April 13, 2017
JBL is one of the most thoughtful on air personalities WWE has. He's a mans man. But looking to always advance talent. #dont' be a b---h— Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) April 13, 2017
