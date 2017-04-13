In the video above, Mojo Rawley talks to TMZ Sports about WWE possibly signing good friend Rob Gronkowski of the NFL's New England Patriots.

Gronk helped Mojo win the fourth annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33 and assisted him again on SmackDown. Regarding Gronk possibly coming to WWE to team with Mojo, he said:

"Oh man, are you kidding me? Of course we've explored that opportunity but Gronk's focused on his career right now. He's been training real hard and yeah, he's been having a little but of fun with us the past couple of weeks but he doesn't let that take away from his NFL career, from the Patriots, so he's staying focused. We don't want to rope him in too far because he's really in the zone right now but hey, you never know what the future will hold."

