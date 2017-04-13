- As seen above, the latest episode of "WWE Unboxed with Zack Ryder" features Ryder looking at a new Raphael figure from the 1990 TMNT movie.
- WWE posted this trailer for their "Fight Owens Fight: The Kevin Owens Story" DVD and Blu-ray that comes out on July 3rd. We recently posted the full content listing for the set at this link. You can pre-order it via Amazon at this link.
He is @FightOwensFight, and he has proven them ALL wrong! "Fight Owens Fight: The Kevin Owens Story" is coming soon... pic.twitter.com/laifWX8HU4— WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.