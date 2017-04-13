- Today marks 20 years since the historic ECW Barely Legal pay-per-view, the first for Paul Heyman's company. The show was headlined by Terry Funk defeating The Sandman and Stevie Richards in a Three-Way Dance before defeating Raven for the ECW World Title. In the video above, Taz talks about the major moment in pro wrestling history.
- Batista's Drax the Destroyer character is featured prominently in promotional material for Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy 2" movie, which comes out on May 5th. Natalya tweeted this photo of Drax on a taxi cab in New York City today:
Driving in #NYC and saw my friend @DaveBautista on the side of a taxi! I can't wait to check him out in #GuardiansoftheGalaxyVol2!!!!! ?? pic.twitter.com/pADZrD74ab— Nattie (@NatbyNature) April 13, 2017
