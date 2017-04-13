Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of Impact Wrestling! Refresh for updated results, help us spread the word about tonight's coverage through social media, and share your thoughts about the show in the comment section below. Tonight's Impact features an 8-man main event featuring Team Jeremy Borash (Alberto El Patron, Matt Morgan, Chris Adonis and Magnus) vs. Team Josh Mathews (Lashley, Eli Drake, Tyrus and Bram).

This week's Impact opens with a promo featuring the feuds that have been built over the last several wekks, including the return of Magnus and Matt Morgan. JB welcomes us to the show and we see Braxton Sutter and Allie making their way to the Impact Zone for their match against KM and Sienna.

Reno Scum vs. Laredo Kid & Garza Jr. vs The Decay (w/ Rosemary)

All three teams make their entrances and the announcers sell their upcoming team vs. team main event. Laredo Kid and Garza Jr. take control of Adam and Luster early until Crazzy Steve gets tagged into the match. On the outside and Rosemary whips Steve into Garza on the barricade and The Decay are in command. Abyss is taking it to Garza Jr. and tags Steve back in to beat on him more, earning a near fall. Josh Mathews tells us that if his team, which he has dubbed "Team GOAT," loses tonight, he will leave the announce table.

Garza Jr. with a big clothesline evens things up with Steve, but Rosemary pulls Laredo Kid off the apron before Garza can make the tag. Garza rolls under Steve to make a tag to Luster the Legend, who hits a big powerslam to gain control. Abyss is taged in and connects with a chokeslam on Luster. Luster the Legend with the crucifix toss on Crazzy Steve into Garza Jr! Reno Scum hit their Double Foot Stomp finisher on Steve for the 3 and the win! At the same time, Mathews storms off of commentary on his cell phone.

Winners: Reno Scum (pinfall)



Backstage interview with Andrew Everett, who says he deserves an X Division Title shot. Shane Helms says that Everett isn't ready yet, and that he needs to earn his shot tonight. Everett suggests Helms join the match and after some back and forth Shane agrees. Andrew says he'll see him out there!

We come back from commercial and Bruce Prichard makes his way to the ring. He says that Impact Wrestling asked all of the fans at home who they think should be the #1 contender for the World Heavyweight Championship to face Bobby Lashley next week. He reveals James Storm as the #1 contender as voted by the fans!

EC3 quickly makes his way out to the ring and he does not look happy. He asks Bruce to read the results again. Again, he says the #1 contender is "Cowboy" James Storm. EC3 says every week he hears the cheers for him when he hits the ring.

He feels like he's in a bit of a rigged system, and that he doesn't like or respect Prichard. Bruce reminds EC3 that he was the one who put the decision in the hands of the people. EC3 asks why after all he's done for the company is Bruce holding the one loss to El Patron over his head. Bruce suggests he go look in the mirror and asks the person in the mirror what happened to the "Top Man?" Then he wants him to ask himself about how he lost to El Patron, and that he tapped out. He wants him to ask himself, "Did I tap out on the match, or did I tap out on myself?" The crowd boos and EC3 says he is going to take Bruce's advice and discover what he is truly capable of. Prichard wishes him luck as both men shake hands to EC3's music.

We get a "Make Impact Great Again" promo with Karen Jarrett about how change is good, and that Jeff Jarrett changes the atmosphere of every room he is in. She promises excitement, and she says the most exciting part of Impact Wrestling is change.

Braxton Sutter & Allie vs. KM & Sienna

Back to the Impact Zone as Sienna makes her way to the ring. Braxton Sutter and Allie are out next and we go to commercial.

When we return from the break we get the bell to start the match. Braxton Sutter and KM kick things off as Josh Mathews makes his way back to the announce table. KM tries to overpower Sutter, and Sutter is pulled down to the mat by Sienna on the outside. Allie trips up KM from the outside and Sienna helps KM regain focus. KM with the body slam and he steps on Sutter's throat. He asks "who sucks now?" and the crowd responds "you do!" Braxton has enough time to regroup and musters up a suplex into the turnbuckle! Sienna charges in after Sutter, and Sutter tags Allie in to the delight of the crowd. Allie goes off the top rope but Sienna catches her smaller opponent. As Sienna back up with Allie in her arms, she trips over KM and Allie picks up the pinfall victory!

Winners: Braxton Sutter and Allie



After the match, Kongo Kong makes his way out to his entrance music and annihilates Sutter, smashing him with a huge rolling dive into the corner. Sienna seems to be in control of the monster and orders him to leave the ring to take out Allie. Laurel Van Ness comes to the ring now in her wedding dress and beats Allie before Sienna hits AK-47. Van Ness continues the beat down with her wedding heels and Sienna finally manages to get everyone to the ramp to celebrate as we go to commercial break.

We return to a graphic hyping the main event between Team JB and "Team GOAT." Rosemary's music hits and the Knockout's Champion makes her way to the ring. JB reminds us that Rosemary has held the title since December 2016.

Rosemary vs. Santana Garrett

Santanna Garrett makes her entrance and Rosemary charges her immediately after the bell rings. Garrett counters out of the corner and lands three consecutive near falls. Santana gets caught with an elbow in the corner and Rosemary locks in a tarantula submission. Santana tries to fight back after the break but Rosemary levels her with a clothesline. Rosemary with a big splash followed by an exploder suplex. It's all Rosemary looking for Red Wedding but Santana counters and hits the handspring elbow followed by a side russian leg sweep for a 2 count. Rosemary comes back with a dropkick and goes to the top rope. Garrett counters and catches the champ with her feet, flipping her off the turnbuckle! She goes for the handspring moonsault but Rosemary moves out of the way and collects the challenger with Red Wedding for the win.

Winner: Rosemary (pinfall)

Backstage now and a reporter asks Davey Richards and Angelina Love if they feel any remorse for what they did to Eddie Edwards. Angelina says absolutely not and she goes back to making out with Davey before telling us that Eddie and Alisha deserve every bit of suffering they hand out as we head to commercial.

JB welcomes us back and reminds us that if Team GOAT loses, Josh will leave the announce table. Andrew Everett makes his way to the ring followed by "All Day" Marshe Rockett, Suicide, and none other than Shane Helms accompanied by X-Division champion Trevor Lee.

Andrew Everett vs. Marshe Rockett vs. Suicide vs. Shane Helms

