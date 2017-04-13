- Nikki Bella is working on planning her wedding with John Cena. No word on the date but she talks about picking up magazines to plan the big day in this new video from The Bella Twins' YouTube channel.

- Despite the storyline injury from the Braun Strowman attack at Monday's RAW, Roman Reigns is still scheduled to work weekend WWE live events. F4Wonline.com adds that live event listings for this weekend have Superstars scheduled to work with the brands they were on before the "Superstar Shakeup" roster changes made this week.

See Also WWE Announces Roman Reigns Storyline Injury Update

- As noted, this weekend's WWE NXT live events will be the last yellow brand shows for Shinsuke Nakamura, The Revival and Tye Dillinger as they have been called to the main roster. Tonight's show in Atlanta is sold out, as seen below. WWE also posted this photo and video of Dillinger:

TONIGHT we start our road trip off with a SOLD OUT crowd at #NXTAtlanta. See you soon. #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/FC9EHtgR2n — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 13, 2017

#NXTAtlanta was on their feet and sent @WWEDillinger off in style, but not before he got @EddieOrengoWWE involved... pic.twitter.com/fEFPGtdcnv — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 14, 2017

In one of his final #NXTLive appearances, @wwedillinger gives #NXTAtlanta a #Perfect10! A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Apr 13, 2017 at 5:33pm PDT

