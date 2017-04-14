- As seen above, WWE Music has released Drew McIntyre's new "Gallantry" theme song for WWE NXT.
- Titus O'Neil announced on Twitter that he will be speaking at the UCLA TED Talks event on May 20th at Royce Hall in Los Angeles. He wrote:
Next month I'll be doing one of the coolest things I've ever done by presenting as a #TedTalk speaker at @TEDxUCLA #TedxUCLA Join Me 5-20-17 pic.twitter.com/vzSLvajPEc— Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) April 14, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.