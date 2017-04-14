Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter
We noted before that Bray Wyatt's "Superstar Shakeup" move to the RAW roster appeared to be a late decision as his "House of Horrors" match with WWE Champion Randy Orton, now announced for the April 30th Payback pay-per-view, was originally being planned for the May 21st Backlash pay-per-view. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that a lot of the changes were last minute but some of the changes had been locks for some time. Wyatt apparently replaced AJ Styles, who had been penciled in for a move to RAW going back several months ago.
Regarding the April 30th Payback pay-per-view, the original main event was Reigns vs. Strowman and that match may be added to the card, perhaps with a Stretcher or Ambulance Match stipulation. The Observer notes that it doesn't make since to keep Reigns vs. Strowman off Backlash as the next RAW brand pay-per-view isn't scheduled until June 4th, Extreme Rules, and Strowman vs. Lesnar has been scheduled for June or July. Reigns vs. Strowman was to come before Strowman vs. Lesnar. It's possible Reigns vs. Strowman doesn't happen until Extreme Rules, which would put Strowman vs. Lesnar at the July 9th Bad Blood pay-per-view.
