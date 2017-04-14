Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

We noted before that Bray Wyatt's "Superstar Shakeup" move to the RAW roster appeared to be a late decision as his "House of Horrors" match with WWE Champion Randy Orton, now announced for the April 30th Payback pay-per-view, was originally being planned for the May 21st Backlash pay-per-view. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that a lot of the changes were last minute but some of the changes had been locks for some time. Wyatt apparently replaced AJ Styles, who had been penciled in for a move to RAW going back several months ago.

Besides Styles, there was also a plan to move Roman Reigns and that move was still being discussed as of late. It was noted that moving Reigns to the blue brand would also require them to move Braun Strowman and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar as top summer storylines involve Strowman working against Reigns to get to Strowman vs. Lesnar while keeping Reigns vs. Lesnar alive with the idea of keeping them apart as long as possible. WWE officials are still planning on doing Reigns vs. Lesnar at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans.

Regarding the April 30th Payback pay-per-view, the original main event was Reigns vs. Strowman and that match may be added to the card, perhaps with a Stretcher or Ambulance Match stipulation. The Observer notes that it doesn't make since to keep Reigns vs. Strowman off Backlash as the next RAW brand pay-per-view isn't scheduled until June 4th, Extreme Rules, and Strowman vs. Lesnar has been scheduled for June or July. Reigns vs. Strowman was to come before Strowman vs. Lesnar. It's possible Reigns vs. Strowman doesn't happen until Extreme Rules, which would put Strowman vs. Lesnar at the July 9th Bad Blood pay-per-view.

