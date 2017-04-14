Thanks to Mack Phillips for the following WWE NXT live event results from Thursday's show in Atlanta:

* Ruby Riot and Kimber Lee defeated Daria Berenato and Mandy Rose

* Aleister Black defeated Kona Reeves

* Tye Dillinger defeated Patrick Clark. Big ovation and post-match chants for Dillinger as this weekend is his NXT farewell

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain retained over DIY and The Revival in a Triple Threat. Cool post-match moment and show of respect with The Revival and DIY as Dash and Dawson are also doing their farewells this weekend

* NXT Women's Champion Asuka retained over Ember Moon with a handful of tights

* Hideo Itami and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Andrade "Cien" Almas and NXT Champion Bobby Roode. Super match, great farewell for Nakamura also. Finish saw Itami do the GTS on Roode while Nakamura hit a Kinshasa on Almas

