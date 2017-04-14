- Above is a preview for next Wednesday's Total Divas episode with the crew in the Caribbean.
- John Cena tweeted the following to hype "The Wall," which hits theaters on May 12 and co-stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Cena wrote, "Keep fighting, keep living. See #TheWallMovie on May 12. @TheWallMovie"
This is the same movie that Cena won "Action Star of the Year" for at CinemaCon a few weeks back. ICM Partners, who reps Cena, took out a full-page advertisement in Variety last week to congratulate Cena on the award.
Keep fighting, keep living. See #TheWallMovie on May 12. @TheWallMovie pic.twitter.com/yoxGywaxGi— John Cena (@JohnCena) April 13, 2017
