As noted, the April 30th WWE Payback pay-per-view, a RAW brand event, will be headlined by SmackDown's WWE Champion Randy Orton defending against new RAW Superstar Bray Wyatt in a "House of Horrors" match.

Bray Wyatt On Brother Bo Dallas Being The Most Talented Wrestler In WWE, Being WWE Champion, More
See Also
Bray Wyatt On Brother Bo Dallas Being The Most Talented Wrestler In WWE, Being WWE Champion, More

WWE issued a Fan Council Survey this past week and asked fans which elements would interest them for a "House of Horrors" match. The elements listed were:

* Cage
* "Sheeple"
* A match set outside the arena
* Darkness
* Mirrors
* Creepy/Scary
* Fire
* Projected images
* Music
* Pitch forks
* Fog
* Other
* Nothing different

On a related note, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted this week that officials still haven't decided on what exactly the match will be.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles