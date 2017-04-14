Source: Hannibal TV

Former WWE Diva and TNA Knockout Christy Hemme recently spoke to Hannibal TV to discuss her time with TNA, her favorite Wrestlemania moment, and if she'd ever like to become a writer for WWE given that she's been in screen writing school for over a year now. Here are the highlights:

"For sure my last couple years in TNA. To be on camera and be able to create for the girls and create a platform for them, I love building other people so that was my favorite. It's fun to do both to be able - I get my fill for myself of being with the fans, and I also get to work with the girls."

Her favorite Wrestlemania moment:

"Oh my god. I remember my Wrestlemania, it was one of my first matches, I learned it like it was - I had 10 minutes and me and I had my 10 minute match down. Just as Trish and I were walking out Vince said, 'you got six minutes and Trish is gonna call it to you in the ring.' I said, 'what does that mean?' (laughs) I was like oh my god!"

If Finley was involved with that:

"He was involved in that. It was a wild time. It was fun."

If she'd ever consider writing for the WWE:

"You know what, if the shoe fits. Right now I'm in total learn mode. I am exercising my options with other opportunities, wherever I land will be the right thing, but I'm open."

