Source: USA Today

Josh Barnett has a new interview with Charlotte for USA Today's For The Win section. Below are a couple of highlights:

"It didn't really affect me … That's up to the viewer on how they viewed it that it looked nasty. It's going to take a lot more than dropping me on my head to keep me down."

If she felt more sore than usual on Tuesday after the match with Nia:

"No. Knock on wood, I haven't missed a live event, I haven't been injured. I know my body and I'm think I'm extremely well-trained. I looked at it as, 'Hey, bring it. I'll see you next time, woman.' …"

Losing to Nia in her last match on RAW:

"For me, considering it was my last match on RAW, I looked at it Nia takes that win and can build off it because I'm not easy to beat. But I look forward to facing Nia again because I don't think that rivalry ends there. One day, we'll be butting heads again."

Charlotte also discussed moving to SmackDown, facing Becky Lynch again, having fresh opponents on SmackDown, her robe at WrestleMania and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.