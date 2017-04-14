- WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated at this link. The Nature Boy commented on John Cena tying his record of 16 world title reigns:

"I have no problem with John Cena tying the world title record. John has an incredible work ethic."

Flair also commented on his daughter Charlotte Flair and called her the female Kurt Angle. He said:

"She's already a four-time champion. She's so athletic, she is a female Kurt Angle. She's way past asking me questions. She tells me things now."

- WWE issued the following today:

WWE® to Report First Quarter 2017 Results STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- WWE (NYSE:WWE) announced that it will report its first quarter 2017 results on Thursday, May 4, 2017, before the opening of the market. The Company's Chairman & CEO, Vincent K. McMahon, Chief Strategy & Financial Officer, George Barrios, and Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer, Michelle D. Wilson, will host a conference call beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. All interested parties are welcome to listen to a live web cast that will be hosted through the Company's web site at corporate.wwe.com/investors. Participants can access the conference call by dialing 855-200-4993 (toll free) or 913-489-5104 from outside the U.S. (conference ID for both lines: 1817379). Please reserve a line approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time of the conference call. The earnings presentation referenced during the call will be made available on May 4, 2017 at corporate.wwe.com/investors. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call concludes, and can be accessed on the Company's web site.

