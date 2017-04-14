Source: The Sun

Sheamus recently spoke with The Sun in the UK at this link to promote WWE Payback. Below are highlights:

"The level of athleticism has evolved so much since we watched as kids. The athletes that WWE has now are far superior to anything that we had the 1980s or the 1990s. You look back at the Attitude Era and the level of entertainment we put in the ring now. The Attitude Era doesn't even come close. I'm not afraid to say that either. You watch some of the stuff Cesaro does in the ring; with his size, the way he moves around the ring, the moves he hits, the way he picks up guys twice his size. It's just a different level."

Why his tag team with Cesaro has been a success:

"We wrestled each a lot of times over the years. We had our best of seven series, so we're well aware of each other's offensive moves and how each other wrestles. I think the great thing about our tag team is that we're two different individuals.

We're not conforming to each other. We have our own identities, so it's easy for us to go off and do singles stuff. Tag teams of the past have been a unit. But the fact we're not a unit, that we have our own strong identities, is what makes it work because we're competing against each other too. That's the charm."

Check out the full interview with The Celtic Warrior at this link.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.