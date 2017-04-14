Source: Courier Journal

Alexa Bliss spoke with the Courier Journal just before joining Raw on a number of wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

"I think both brands are amazing in their own ways. Sometimes SmackDown could be overlooked as Raw is branded as the flagship show, but both of our divisions are solid. Neither of our divisions have a weak link. We all step up our game and we all show time and time again why we are all part of the women's revolution that's going on right now. We are all taking the game, changing it and keeping it going."

What brought on change in the both Women's Divisions:

"The competition is getting more and more because we all want to keep this revolution going. We're making history time and time again. We're main-eventing matches and having historic matches. I had the first ever (women's singles competition) tables match for the title at TLC (pay-per-view). We've had our women in Hell in a Cell and steel-cage matches for the title. These things that haven't been done before with women and we're doing them and doing them well. … Our fans have been so behind this women's revolution and so supportive. We haven't really had any negative feedback from our fans about our women getting more opportunities, and I think that helps so much."

What her typical day looks like:

"Any given day on the road, I wake up and go to the gym and then I try to find a Whole Foods because it's really hard to eat healthy on the road. … If there's a pay-per-view that night, we get to the venue a little earlier and it's always hectic, but it's fun hectic. You always have something to do, whether it's interviews, promos, getting makeup done or getting ready for a match. Then basically, once the show is over, you kind of start all over again the next day; wake up early, work late and then drive to the next town and do it all over again."

