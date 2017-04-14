- Above and below are new "Superstars For Hope" promos with Dolph Ziggler and Tom Phillips. As noted, the campaign to benefit charity will send lucky fans to WWE NXT Takeover and WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans next year.

- There's been talk of holding The New Day off WWE TV for their official SmackDown debut until Kofi Kingston is ready to return, according to PWInsider. As noted, Kofi recently suffered an ankle injury and underwent surgery. He's expected to be out of action for several weeks.

- WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley appeared at the Wales Comic Con this week and re-created a photo with actor Will Friedle of "Boy Meets World" fame. Foley appeared as Mankind on the show back in 1999. Check the photo out below:

It took me 18 years to get ahold of my #BoyMeetsWorld pal @willfriedle again! We'll be at the @walescomiccon today from 10-4. pic.twitter.com/o43NGa5SAY — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) April 9, 2017

