- In the video above, TMZ Sports caught up with actor/former WCW World Heavyweight Champion, David Arquette, and asked if he thought NFL Patriots player, Rob Gronkowski, would be a good pro wrestling champion:

"Yes, he would be the greatest."

Arquette was then asked, if Gronk reached out, would he coach him:

"[Laughs] He doesn't need my coaching, but I'd be his manager. He's got all those brothers, they should be a whole team."

- WWE posted a gallery of the "50 funniest photos of all-time." The gallery includes: The Bella Twins, John Cena, Fandango, Daniel Bryan, Mr. Perfect, and Bobby "The Brain" Heenan.


AJ Lee On Possibly Returning To WWE, If Her Childhood Makes It Hard To Watch CM Punk In MMA, More
- While in the midst of her current book tour (which is now a New York Times bestseller), AJ Lee met up with WWE Raw Women's Champion, Bayley. The champ tweeted out this photo of the duo:


