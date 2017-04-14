- In the video above, TMZ Sports caught up with actor/former WCW World Heavyweight Champion, David Arquette, and asked if he thought NFL Patriots player, Rob Gronkowski, would be a good pro wrestling champion:

"Yes, he would be the greatest."

Arquette was then asked, if Gronk reached out, would he coach him:

"[Laughs] He doesn't need my coaching, but I'd be his manager. He's got all those brothers, they should be a whole team."

- WWE posted a gallery of the "50 funniest photos of all-time." The gallery includes: The Bella Twins, John Cena, Fandango, Daniel Bryan, Mr. Perfect, and Bobby "The Brain" Heenan.

#BobbyTheBrainHeenan tried EVERYTHING to get into the very first episode of Monday Night #RAW! #tbt A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Apr 13, 2017 at 1:12pm PDT

- While in the midst of her current book tour (which is now a New York Times bestseller), AJ Lee met up with WWE Raw Women's Champion, Bayley. The champ tweeted out this photo of the duo:

Late night pillow talk ??. Then she tried to steal my baby. I think he would've been perfectly fine with it...@AJBrooks pic.twitter.com/i7Q0fWnsUU — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) April 14, 2017

