- The Rock's YouTube channel posted this video of The Great One, Zac Efron and Priyanka Chopra presenting the latest "Baywatch" trailer at the recent Cinemacon event.

WWE has a new article looking at the 10 biggest WWE NXT signings of the Takeover era. The list looks like this:

10. Hideo Itami

9. Kassius Ohno

8. Drew McIntyre

7. Austin Aries

6. Bobby Roode

5. Samoa Joe

4. Kevin Owens

3. Asuka

2. Finn Balor

1. Shinsuke Nakamura

- WWE Shop released limited edition replica title belts for The New Day this week but they quickly sold out. These items first appeared in the WrestleMania 33 Superstore in Orlando a few weeks back. WWE Shop posted the following and noted that more will be available to order soon.

The 1st shipment of limited edition #NewDay titles has sold out at #WWEShop. But don't be sour. More will be available in a few weeks. #WWE pic.twitter.com/z25I2FOXoN — WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) April 14, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.