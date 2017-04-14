- The Rock's YouTube channel posted this video of The Great One, Zac Efron and Priyanka Chopra presenting the latest "Baywatch" trailer at the recent Cinemacon event.
10. Hideo Itami
9. Kassius Ohno
8. Drew McIntyre
7. Austin Aries
6. Bobby Roode
5. Samoa Joe
4. Kevin Owens
3. Asuka
2. Finn Balor
1. Shinsuke Nakamura
- WWE Shop released limited edition replica title belts for The New Day this week but they quickly sold out. These items first appeared in the WrestleMania 33 Superstore in Orlando a few weeks back. WWE Shop posted the following and noted that more will be available to order soon.
The 1st shipment of limited edition #NewDay titles has sold out at #WWEShop. But don't be sour. More will be available in a few weeks. #WWE pic.twitter.com/z25I2FOXoN— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) April 14, 2017
