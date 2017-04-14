- Above is a throwback to 2009 when Shaq guest hosted Raw and played Santino Marella in a game of Scrabble. The two were eventually interrupted by Cryme Tyme. More recently, WWE hoped to put Shaq up against Big Show at WrestleMania 33, but the match never materialized. Big Show ended up in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal, where he went out in the early stages of the match.

- WWE posted an article looking at NXT's biggest signings, dating back to TakeOver in 2014. The top five on the list were: Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens, Asuka, Finn Balor, and Shinsuke Nakamura at number one.

- Today marked the two-year anniversary of Daniel Bryan's final match in WWE where Bryan teamed up with John Cena against Cesaro and Tyson Kidd. Bryan has teased that he still wants to wrestle once his WWE contract expires. On Twitter, Bryan and Tyson Kidd both commented on the bittersweet moment.

The the two year anniversary of my last @WWE match makes me sad but I couldn't be happier it was with @JohnCena, @WWECesaro and @TJWilson! https://t.co/AXfR0ICFsj — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) April 14, 2017

I'm happy I was in there, but not happy I have this distinction at all https://t.co/2w0CyLlLA4 — TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) April 14, 2017

