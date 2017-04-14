- Above is a behind-the-scenes look at Brie Bella's bohemian baby shower and the people who put it all together. Brie also mentioned on E! News they did a "Who is the best bohemian Mama?" and it was between Beyonce, Ciara, and Brie. The winner ended up being Brie.

WWE Power Rankings with four new Superstars cracking the top ten. Rounding out the top five are: The Hardy Boyz, Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens, and AJ Styles at number one.

- During a Q&A, AJ Lee was asked about one specific time when she was walking to the ring with Big E and Dolph Ziggler. It was when Big E was stretching his arms back and mistakenly hit her hard in the chest. AJ said afterwards she played it up that she was hurt for the week and even told Big E her sternum was broken before eventually saying she was fine. At the Q&A she said:

"He's like the most - also, I can take a lot of pain, so I was just like 'Whatever,' - but he's the most gentle giant and so, we got the back and he's just like 'Oh my god! Oh my god!' He was on the verge of tears and was like 'What can I do? Are you okay?' and so I thought it would really - you know, to be a really good friend - I was like 'let me make him feel so bad about this.'"

