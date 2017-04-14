- Above is a behind-the-scenes look at The New Day's WrestleMania 33 entrance. The entrance was inspired from Final Fantasy XIV and the video showed them getting ready, along with how the crowd reacted to them, once they came out for the event. The New Day was recently moved to SmackDown during this week's Superstar Shakeup.
- On this week's episode of Raw, it was reported Finn Balor was injured during his match with Jinder Mahal. The injury came when he took the stiff forearm shot to the head, it was also Balor's first singles match on WWE television, although, he worked singles matches against Mahal at live events last month. Earlier today, Finn sent a "Finn Friday" tweet to Mahal with an "injured head" emoji:
??#finnfriday @JinderMahal pic.twitter.com/W2ae9XbAtM— Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) April 14, 2017
Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.