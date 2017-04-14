- Above is a behind-the-scenes look at The New Day's WrestleMania 33 entrance. The entrance was inspired from Final Fantasy XIV and the video showed them getting ready, along with how the crowd reacted to them, once they came out for the event. The New Day was recently moved to SmackDown during this week's Superstar Shakeup.

Kevin Owens will be in in Louisville, Kentucky on Tuesday, April 18 at the Cricket Wireless store, located at 5751 Preston Highway from 11am-1pm. He will be signing autograph and taking photos, autographs are first come, first served.

- On this week's episode of Raw, it was reported Finn Balor was injured during his match with Jinder Mahal. The injury came when he took the stiff forearm shot to the head, it was also Balor's first singles match on WWE television, although, he worked singles matches against Mahal at live events last month. Earlier today, Finn sent a "Finn Friday" tweet to Mahal with an "injured head" emoji:

