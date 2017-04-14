- Above is ROH's latest Women of Honor match between Brandi Lauren and Tasha Steelz. This was the debut for both wrestlers in Women of Honor and Brandi was trained by former ROH Champion, Jay Lethal.

NJPW posted a " Facts regarding ticket sales for 'G1 Special in USA'" article. In it they said fans from over 37 states and Canada purchased tickets for the upcoming event on July 1 and 2. They also confirmed tickets sold out for both events in under two hours.

- NJPW Owner, Takaaki Kidani, spoke with Kevin Kelly on a number of topics regarding the company. Kidani said that current IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Kazuchika Okada, is a "Top 3" champion of all-time and the match between Okada and Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 11 was a "Fight I've never seen before." In regards to NJPW plans of coming to the United States:

"For this year, we only plan to visit the United States, July 1 and 2, but if this event is a success, we already have a plan to (once again) go back to the United States next year and long-term."

You can see the full interview in the video below.

