As of this writing, Beyond the Ring: Scott Hall is in seventh place, with WWE's weekly content holding down the top spots. At number one is Talking Smack, next it is this week's NXT (featuring Shinsuke Nakamura's farewell), and 205 Live isn't far behind in fourth.

WrestleMania is slowly fading into the distance, but there are still five shows related to WWE's biggest event of the year on the list. It should also be mentioned Ride Along has four episodes in the top twenty right now. Please note that these rankings use an algorithm that takes into account on-demand views and when they were added, and does not include live views. Here are the full rankings:

#20 - WWE Ride Along: Dallas Detour

#19 - WrestleMania 31

#18 - WrestleMania 17

#17 - Legends with JBL: Undertaker's Rivals Pt 1

#16 - Raw (1242)

#15 - WrestleMania 33 Kickoff

#14 - Raw Talk (1245)

#13 - Ride Along: 405 Live!

#12 - Royal Rumble 2017

#11 - Ride Along: Philly Phrenzy

#10 - Hall of Fame 2017

#9 - WWE 24: WrestleMania Monday

#8 - NXT TakeOver: Orlando

#7 - Beyond the Ring: Scott Hall

#6 - NXT (386)

#5 - Ride Along - Highway to Hollywood

#4 - 205 Live (20)

#3 - WrestleMania 33

#2 - NXT (387)

#1 - Talking Smack (921)

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.