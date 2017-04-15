- Above is the full U.S. Title match between Cesaro (with Paul Heyman at ringside) and Sheamus at Payback in 2004. Before teaming up on Raw, these two went to battle numerous times as rivals, Sheamus was able to retain his title in this match via roll-up.

Mauro Ranallo will make his return to announcing as he'll be working alongside Frank Shamrock to call a Rizin Fighting (MMA) event in Yokohama, Japan. As noted , there are reports that WWE is paying Ranallo to keep quiet about his issues with JBL and isn't expected to return to WWE TV before his contract runs out on August 12. Mauro tweeted out this photo of his travels, earlier today.

Yokohama,Arena is where @frankshamrock won @UFC title & where I called my last #PRIDEFC card #Bushido13 We are both back for #RIZINFF ?? — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) April 15, 2017

- As noted previously, WWE confirmed that Roman Reigns received a separated shoulder (storyline) injury from Braun Strowman's attack on this past week's episode of Raw. During last night's house show in Providence, Rhode Island, an "injured" Roman Reigns was able to not only face Braun, but spear the big man through a table. Reigns' shoulder was wrapped up for the match.

