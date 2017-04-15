Below are results from last night's WWE live event in Providence, Rhode Island:

* RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardy Boyz defeated The Club, Big Cass Enzo Amore and Sheamus Cesaro after hitting Karl Anderson with the Twist of Fate - Swanton Bomb combo. The Hardyz were playing up the "DELETE" and "OBSOLETE" chants here more than they have been on television.

* Jinder Mahal defeated Curtis Axel

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville (c) defeated Austin Aries with the Rings of Saturn.

* Braun Strowman did a promo saying that his match with Roman Reigns wasn't going to happen tonight because Roman wasn't cleared to compete. Strowman said that it was his yard now, and Roman came out with his shoulder taped up. Strowman and Reigns brawled with Strowman getting the better of Reigns until Reigns hit a Superman punch. Reigns then put Strowman through a table to end the segment. The crowd was hot for this.

* WWE Raw Women's Champion Bayley (c) defeated Charlotte, Sasha Banks & Nia Jax in a fatal four-way match after Bayley pinned Charlotte.

* The Big Show defeated Titus O'Neil with the chokeslam.

* Seth Rollins & Sami Zayn defeated Kevin Owens & Samoa Joe after Rollins pinned Joe with his flying knee finisher.

