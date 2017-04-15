- The Rock's new movie, Fate Of The Furious, the eighth film of The Fast & Furious franchise, opened on Friday to positive reviews. At movie aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, the movie is at a 64% (a 60% is considered good). Of the 175 reviews counted, 112 were positive while 63 were negative. While reviews were positive overall, it didn't fare as well as the other Fast & Furious franchise movies featuring The Rock, with Fast 5 scoring a 77%, Fast & Furious 6 a 69% and Furious 7 a 79%.

Batista On The Rock Vs. Donald Trump For President, The Rock On If He Regrets Dissing Vin Diesel
- Dave Bautista was asked on Twitter if he watched WrestleMania 33. The former WWE Champion noted that he did and gave Shane McMahon a critique of his match, to which Shane-O-Mac replied, "Bluetista."


