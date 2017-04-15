- As noted, Finn Balor suffered a concussion during his match with Jinder Mahal on RAW this past Monday night, which was first reported by Thomas Fenton of Wrestle News World. Balor has been removed from this weekend's WWE live events, and was not at last night's RAW live event in Providence. Balor is still scheduled for live events next week, but that could change once he is evaluated.

- WWE will be returning to Elmira, NY for the first time since 2008 a SmackDown live event at First Arena on Monday, June 5th. Tickets go on sale next Saturday, April 22nd.

- Below is video of Shinsuke Nakamura's send-off at this past Thursday's NXT live event in Atlanta:

