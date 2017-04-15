- As noted, Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that it is believed that WWE is working to come create a settlement with Mauro Ranallo which would include an agreement for Mauro to not speak publicly about his issues with the company. Meltzer confirmed that WWE has initiated settlement talks with Mauro's representatives. As noted, Mauro's WWE contract expires on August 12th.

- With the amount of mainstream press related to JBL's involvement in Mauro Ranallo's sudden departure from WWE, Bet Wrestling sent us word that Irish sports book Paddy Power has posted betting odds on if JBL will indeed be released from the WWE. Layfield is actually slightly favored to lose his job by July. With initial odds of 4/6 there is just under a 60% probability of JBL losing his job by July 1, 2017. Over the course of less than a day, these odds have been backed by gamblers in the direction of JBL indeed being fired and rests currently at 8/15, so the probability is now at 65%.

