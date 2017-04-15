- Above is the latest "Top 10" from WWE featuring hostile crowd reactions. The video includes: Bray Wyatt eliminating Daniel Bryan from the Royal Rumble match, Rick Rude getting booed by the crowd, and the fans saying "Goodbye" to Brock Lesnar and Goldberg at WrestleMania XX.

- Today, Austin Aries turns 39. The number one contender for the Cruiserweight title will get another shot at Neville at Payback on April 30. WWE sent well wishes to Aries via their Instagram:

Happy birthday to a man who redefines the word #GREAT, @austinhealyaries! #HappyBirthdayAries A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Apr 15, 2017 at 8:04am PDT

- Via their The Elite YouTube channel, The Young Bucks posted their latest Being the Elite video. At one point, Nick and Matt are trying to brush their teeth and Matt says to Nick:

"You're blocking me, for no reason, just like JBL did."

Both Nick and Kenny Omega then give a look towards the camera. This is in reference to JBL blocking numerous people on Twitter over the Mauro Ranallo situation. You can see the clip and the full episode below.

