- Above, WWE posted the full match between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at last year's Payback PPV. The two have had a storied rivalry that will continue as both Superstars were moved to SmackDown, earlier this week. In the match above, after hitting his Pop-up Powerbomb finisher, Owens was able to get the victory over Zayn.
- WWE posted a gallery including 100 photos from the entire span of The Undertaker's career. It touches on many of his most memorable moments and shows how "The Deadman" evolved over the years.
Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.