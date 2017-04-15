- Above, WWE posted the full match between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at last year's Payback PPV. The two have had a storied rivalry that will continue as both Superstars were moved to SmackDown, earlier this week. In the match above, after hitting his Pop-up Powerbomb finisher, Owens was able to get the victory over Zayn.

- Matt and Jeff Hardy will be making their return to MSG on July 7 for a WWE live event. Also advertised for the Raw brand is WWE Intercontinental champion Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe, Bray Wyatt, The Miz, Maryse, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Alexa Bliss, and Raw Women's Champion, Bayley. Ticket go on sale April 29.

- WWE posted a gallery including 100 photos from the entire span of The Undertaker's career. It touches on many of his most memorable moments and shows how "The Deadman" evolved over the years.

Nothing compares to the evolution of The #Undertaker… #ThankYouTaker A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Apr 15, 2017 at 10:49am PDT

