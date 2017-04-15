- As noted, The Rock's new movie, The Fate of the Furious, opened on Friday. The eighth movie in The Fast & Furious franchise is expected to generate a $100.1 million opening at the domestic box office this weekend, according to Deadline. That makes it the biggest pre-summer release in history, although it is opening slightly lower than some estimates, which pegged the film to open with $110 million.

It is the second best opening for the franchise, behind the mammoth $147.1 million opening for Furious 7. That movie had a lot of extra intrigue due to Paul Walker's tragic death, which resulted in several scenes of the movie having to be re-shot and stand-ins being used for Walker.

- There may be another reason for Kevin Owens appearing on television nearly clean shaven this week. Owens and his wife, Karina Steen, renewed their wedding vows last weekend and had a ceremony. The couple went on a honeymoon this week before heading to Providence, Rhode Island for last night's RAW live event.

- This weekend you can get 25% off orders $25+ at WWEShop.com by clicking here and using code SAVE25 at checkout.

CM Punk If He Was Jealous Of The Rock Headlining WrestleMania, If He Deserves UFC Main Event Spot
See Also
CM Punk If He Was Jealous Of The Rock Headlining WrestleMania, If He Deserves UFC Main Event Spot

- CM Punk surprised his wife, AJ Lee, at one of her book signings this week, as seen below.


AJ commented on Punk surprising here, writing on Instagram:

During my signing today I overheard a guy start asking everyone if he could cut them in line without really waiting for their approval. "He must REALLY like me" I thought as I readied my hand around the pepper spray I keep holstered to my hip. As he rushed to the front of the line I noticed he bought four books. So naturally I married him. Thanks @CMPunk for being my biggest fan/supporter/sexy roommate for life. And thank you @XChadballX and @AnthonyAmor for being our officiant and witness respectively. - AJ

@briantheguppie contributed to this article. Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles