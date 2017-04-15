- As noted, The Rock's new movie, The Fate of the Furious, opened on Friday. The eighth movie in The Fast & Furious franchise is expected to generate a $100.1 million opening at the domestic box office this weekend, according to Deadline. That makes it the biggest pre-summer release in history, although it is opening slightly lower than some estimates, which pegged the film to open with $110 million.

It is the second best opening for the franchise, behind the mammoth $147.1 million opening for Furious 7. That movie had a lot of extra intrigue due to Paul Walker's tragic death, which resulted in several scenes of the movie having to be re-shot and stand-ins being used for Walker.

- There may be another reason for Kevin Owens appearing on television nearly clean shaven this week. Owens and his wife, Karina Steen, renewed their wedding vows last weekend and had a ceremony. The couple went on a honeymoon this week before heading to Providence, Rhode Island for last night's RAW live event.

- CM Punk surprised his wife, AJ Lee, at one of her book signings this week, as seen below.

AJ commented on Punk surprising here, writing on Instagram:

During my signing today I overheard a guy start asking everyone if he could cut them in line without really waiting for their approval. "He must REALLY like me" I thought as I readied my hand around the pepper spray I keep holstered to my hip. As he rushed to the front of the line I noticed he bought four books. So naturally I married him. Thanks @CMPunk for being my biggest fan/supporter/sexy roommate for life. And thank you @XChadballX and @AnthonyAmor for being our officiant and witness respectively. - AJ

