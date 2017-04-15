Source: Fox Sports

Alexa Bliss spoke with Fox Sports on a number of wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

"I found out pretty much that morning. The night before we got travel, and were going to be able to travel where Raw was. I wasn't sure if they were bringing people in to kind of throw us off or if we were actually being drafted to Raw. It was really cool, because I've done a lot on SmackDown and now it gives me the opportunity to see what now I can do on Raw."

Who she will miss from SmackDown:

"I'm going to miss all the girls, obviously. I used to travel with Carmella a lot. I'm going to miss traveling with her, we had a lot of funny road stories. I'm going to miss the Usos. Everyone's just so fun and hard-working and funny. The live events were a lot of fun. I was going to say Miz and Maryse, but they actually moved to Raw as well, so I won't miss them. They're awesome as well. They're a couple [of] characters. I love it."

Walking down the 80-yard WrestleMania 33 ramp:

"Oh my gosh, it was so long. So, here's the thing, too - I'm 5-foot, and I'm all torso of my 5-foot. My legs are real short, so every one of one person's steps are like two of mine. So it took, I felt like, twice as long to get down that ramp. I was just like 'oh my gosh, this thing is so long, I need a golf cart or something to take me down.'"

Alexa Bliss also discussed how little she would see of friends that were on the opposite show and her favorite moment while on SmackDown. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

