- Nikki Bella and John Cena are looking for ideas for their upcoming video to celebrate The Bella Twins YouTube channel getting to 500k subscribers. Cena's idea was to "Get naked" for the video.
- With Charlotte now on SmackDown, Nikki Bella sent out a challenge via tweet ("#UnfinishedBusiness") and in one of her videos ("Charlotte, watch out. I'm coming for you"). Today, Charlotte responded on Twitter:
April 15, 2017
Record-setting Divas Champ against the 4x, 2nd-Generation Womens Champ?— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) April 15, 2017
The Queen vs. the Fearless?
Time & Place woman @BellaTwins pic.twitter.com/Iu3F2Mm2Oj
