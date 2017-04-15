- Nikki Bella and John Cena are looking for ideas for their upcoming video to celebrate The Bella Twins YouTube channel getting to 500k subscribers. Cena's idea was to "Get naked" for the video.

Tye Dillinger will be appearing at Barnes & Noble, located at 2418 East Colonial Drive, Orlando, Florida starting at 7:00pm on April 20. Dillinger will be signing for the first 200 fans to pick up the new book, "NXT: The Future Is Now."

- With Charlotte now on SmackDown, Nikki Bella sent out a challenge via tweet ("#UnfinishedBusiness") and in one of her videos ("Charlotte, watch out. I'm coming for you"). Today, Charlotte responded on Twitter:

Record-setting Divas Champ against the 4x, 2nd-Generation Womens Champ?

The Queen vs. the Fearless?

Time & Place woman @BellaTwins pic.twitter.com/Iu3F2Mm2Oj — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) April 15, 2017

