-This week's Main Event kicks off with Enzo and Big Cass's music as Tom Philips welcomes us from the announce table. Enzo hits his lines as the crowd tags along, followed by a "how you doin?" chant. He tells us he's doing pretty good, and says today he got to New York by way of New Jersey, to which Big Cass replies "how you doin?" Enzo tells us he crossed the GWB, hit the Cross Bronx, Harlem River Drive, crossed the Queensboro Bridge, picked up Cass at his mom's house, and they found themselves in the all new Nassau Coliseum. Big Cass tells the crowd he's in a New York State of mind and says his opponent is S-A-W-F-T. Titus O'Neil makes his entrance and we get our first match.

Big Cass tosses Titus across the ring with a fall-away slam which sends him rolling to the outside. While Titus is outside the ring he decides to nail Enzo with a boot to the head before mocking him. Cass makes him pay with a forearm before rolling Titus into the ring. He misses the corner splash on Titus and O'Neil takes control of the match. Enzo is back up at ringside and he gets the crowd to help rally his tag team partner. O'Neil goes for the tackle into the corner but Big Cass gets his knees up for the counter. Two big splashes followed by the Empire Elbow and a big boot help Cass pick up the singles win! Enzo and Cass celebrate in the middle of the ring.

Winner: Big Cass (pinfall)



-We're shown footage of Seth Rollins from Monday Night Raw where he says physically, he left everything in the ring with Triple H at 'Mania, but that he is mentally at piece. He tells the crowd that "we" slayed the King of Kings and thanks them for giving him a second chance. Seth moves on to tell us that he has a score to settle with Samoa Joe and wants a shot at the WWE Universal Championship. We see a clip of Stephanie McMahon going through a table at WrestleMania 33 and the crowd chants "thank you Seth!"

-He says he's probably not employee of the month, but that Steph will come back and make life miserable. While he could take the easy way out and go to SmackDown Live, he's not taking the easy way out again and is staying put on Raw. Gm Kurt Angle makes his way to the ring and tells Seth that his job is to put on the best show he can, and his show as Seth Rollins. He says Seth has a home on Raw, and that "it's damn true." Samoa Joe tries to ambush Rollins and Kurt does his best to break things up momentarily, but Seth comes right back and hits a low superkick to send Joe reluctantly up the ramp.

-Next up is the Roman Reigns – Braun Strowman segment from Monday Night Raw, where Braun ambushes Reigns during an interview with Michael Cole about Roman's match with The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33. We see Braun crushing Roman in the back with the production equipment, tossing him on a stretcher over the ledge backstage, and flipping Reigns in an ambulance. The announcers tell us that Roman's condition is still under evaluation, and that fans should check on WWE.com for updates on his injury status.

Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado vs. Tony Nese & Drew Gulak



The match begins and Gulak meets Metalik in the middle for the handshake. Fast-paced action to start things off and Metalik hits a springboard huricanrana off the ropes. Tony Nese tries to interfere and Metalik strikes him to the floor, but it gives Gulak enough time to lock on the Dragon Sleeper with body scissors. Lince Dorado runs in to break things up. Metalik with the double dropkick followed by a moonsault off the ropes by Dorado that takes out Nese. Gran Metalik leaps out of the ring but Gulak catches him, slamming him into the side of the barricade with a powerbomb as we go to a break.

Gulak and Nese are in control of Metalik when we return. Drew fights off a comeback until Metalik connects with a springboard back elbow from off the ropes. He tags in Lince Dorado and Gulak tags in Nese. Dorado with the enziguri from the apron and a crossbody that only gets a two count after Gulak breaks things up. Gulak tosses Metalik out of the ring for the 2 on 1 advantage, but Dorado lands a handspring double stunner! Moonsault off the ropes from Metalik to take out Gulak on the outside, and Dorado lands a superkick on Nese. Lince goes up top for the Shooting Star Press but Tony crotches him down into the corner. Tony Nese pulls down the left kneepad and hits the running knee into Lince's head to pick up the pinfall victory for his team!

Winners: Tony Nese and Drew Gulak (pinfall)



-Main Event concludes with a summary of the Superstar Shakeup, and we are show the newest members of the Raw and SmackDown rosters. The Raw graphic shows newly acquired stars Bray Wyatt, Dean Ambrose, The Miz and Maryse, Alexa Bliss, Apollo Crews, Curt Hawkins, Kalisto, Heath Slater & Rhino, and Mickie James. The SmackDown graphic shows Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Charlotte Flair, The New Day, Rusev, Lana, Sin Cara, Tamina, Jinder Mahal, and The Shining Stars.

-We get footage of Monday's Champion vs. Champion match between Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose and United States Champion Kevin Owens. The finish comes when Ambrose counters KO's attempt at stealing the Intercontinental Champion's finisher, only to get hit with Dirty Deeds for the 3 count and the win for Dean Ambrose. After the match, Chris Jericho comes to the ring and hits the Codebreaker on his Payback opponent Kevin Owens to end Raw.

