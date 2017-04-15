- Jerry Lynn came to the WWE Performance Center as a guest trainer and WWE cameras caught up with him while he was there. Lynn said WWE reached out to him and he "Jumped on the opportunity." Lynn talked about how amazing the PC was to him, especially when he compared it to when he came up in the wrestling business. Lynn was asked about his new look (shorter hair) and he said "The hairline was marching backwards" and one day he realized he looked like Randy "The Ram" from The Wrestler, so it had to go.

- WWE's latest poll asked: "Which WWE Superstars would you most like to hang out with on spring break?" As of this writing, the top three are: Enzo/Cass (27 percent), The New Day (26 percent), and Sheamus Cesaro (21 percent).

- The Rock showed a behind-the-scenes clip of Ballers, where he decided to mess with one of the crew members. Here's the story:

"When you're evil, you gotta commit to the laugh. When you see this huge green screen scene in #Ballers this summer, I would've just crashed my monster truck and me and the announcer will be standing in the middle of 30,000 fans in Las Vegas who go WILD when I announce I'm bringing an NFL team to Vegas. Before the scene, our prop master @ottoprops44 who's in charge of all my props on set says ~ Hey DJ, I laid down pads and soft black blankets for you to throw your helmet on since the helmet is expensive, we don't want it to crack and we only have one for the whole shoot tonight. Me ~ You got it brother Otto, I'll gently toss the helmet on the soft and safe black blankets. Then I purposely throw the helmet on the ground, it cracks and we can't use it anymore. Director yells, 'Cut'. The whole crew laughs, Otto cries and I continue to be the evil a--hole always looking to have fun with the crew."

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.