Source: Washington's Top News

Kurt Angle spoke with Washington's Top News and discussed a wide range of wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

"I love him. The issue with Roman is he was utilized and pushed way too fast. When you skip the U.S. Title, Intercontinental Title, the King of the Ring and go right to the top, fans don't like that. … Half the fans love him; half the fans hate him. Same with [John] Cena. When Cena came in, Vince pushed the hell out of him and fans were like, 'Gosh, dang. This guy's invincible. I hate him!' … If Vince waits it out a bit, fans will start to accept [Roman Reigns], and if they don't, then turn him heel."

Thoughts on current WWE Superstars:

"Seeing the talent in Cesaro and Kevin Owens, I love the kid. I'm a huge fan of him. What he can do for a guy his size [and] how he's able to move around the way he does, he defies the laws of gravity. … There are a lot of talents that I'd love to wrestle: Dolph Ziggler and Seth Rollins. But as far as reminding me of myself, that [Chad] Gable kid, he's a little bit undersized, but damn he can go!"

See Also Kurt Angle Talks Backstage Fight With Eddie Guerrero, Matches With Chris Benoit Not Being Seen Again

Vince McMahon wanting Kurt to debut as a heel:

"I disagreed with him. I told him, 'It's not gonna work, I won a gold medal [with] a broken freakin' neck! People are gonna love me!' He said, 'No, they're gonna hate your guts.' He was right."

Kurt Angle also discussed going into the Hall of Fame and wrestling in the Olympics. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.