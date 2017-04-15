- Above, Tyler Breeze joined Xavier Woods on UpUpDownDown and played Robo Recall. Big E also made a guest appearance on the video. With New Day moving to SmackDown, expect them to bump into Breezango in the near future.

- During today's Over The Top Wrestling's Scrapper Mania III show, it was announced Mick Foley will be coming to the promotion for one night only. Foley showed up - via video - to let everyone know on August 5, he will be taking charge of the show.

- Today, WWE sent out congrats to Nikki and Brie Bella for eclipsing 500k subscribers today on their YouTube channel. They were able to achieve this in just under six months. Their most popular video to date is John Cena proposing to Nikki at WrestleMania 33 with over three million views.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.