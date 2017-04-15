Source: Sports Illustrated

The bullying story between JBL and Mauro Ranallo (get caught up by clicking here) has not only received mainstream media attention, but outlets have been also asking other wrestlers how their interactions were with JBL. Sports Illustrated's "Extra Mustard" section spoke to Alberto El Patron on this same topic.

In regards to JBL, this is what Alberto had to say:

"I know I had a lot of beef with some of the people in that company, and I can say that I hate some of the people in that place, but JBL was not one of them. He was always fantastic to me and he always treated my family with respect, so I have nothing but respect for JBL. But with all honesty, and I swear on my kids' life, I don't watch the product at all, I don't follow, so I don't know what the situation is with JBL."

Alberto came to terms with WWE for a release last September.

Mauro Ranallo is not expect to return to WWE TV, but will be announcing for an upcoming Rizin MMA show. JBL continues to work on SmackDown alongside Tom Phillips and Byron Saxton.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.