With yet another near-flawless performance, Demetrious Johnson etched his name into the UFC history books Saturday night at UFC on FOX 24.

Johnson, the reigning flyweight champion, systematically picked Wilson Reis apart before finishing him in the third round of their main event fight from Kansas City. The win was the 10th consecutive title defense for Johnson, tying the all-time UFC record with Anderson Silva.

"Mighty Mouse" is still the only fighter to wear the UFC flyweight belt and has almost completely cleaned out his division after the win over Reis. The submission loss was the first for Reis in his career.

Rose Namajunas earned a key win by finishing Michelle Waterson via submission in the co-main event, while Robert Whittaker stunned top middleweight contender Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza.

Results from the card can be found below:

* Demetrious Johnson def. Wilson Reis via submission (armbar) at 4:49 of Round 3 to remain UFC flyweight champion

* Rose Namajunas def. Michelle Waterson via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:47 of Round 2

* Robert Whittaker def. Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza via TKO (strikes) at 3:28 of Round 2

* Renato Moicano def. Jeremy Stephens via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

* Alexander Volkov def. Roy Nelson via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

* Tom Duquesnoy def. Patrick Williams via TKO (strikes) at :28 of Round 2

* Rashid Magomedov def. Bobby Green via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

* Tim Elliott def. Louis Smolka via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

* Aljamain Sterling def. Augusto Mendes via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

* Devin Clark def. Jake Collier via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

* Anthony Smith def. Andrew Sanchez via KO (knee) at 3:52 of Round 3

* Zak Cummings def. Nathan Coy via submission (guillotine choke) at 4:21 of Round 1

* Ketlen Vieira def. Ashlee Evans-Smith via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

