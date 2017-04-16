Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday's show in St. Augustine, Florida:
* Billie Kay and Peyton Royce defeated Victoria Gonzalez and Macey Estrella
* Buddy Murphy defeated Adrian Jaoude
* Dylan Miley defeated Steve Cutler
* No Way Jose defeated Riddick Moss
* Akira Tozawa defeated Tony Nese
* Liv Morgan defeated Bianca Blair
* Nikki Cross, Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe of SAnitY defeated Sarah Bridges, Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic
