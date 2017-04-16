Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday's show in St. Augustine, Florida:

Roderick Strong defeated Cezar Bononi

* Billie Kay and Peyton Royce defeated Victoria Gonzalez and Macey Estrella

* Buddy Murphy defeated Adrian Jaoude

* Dylan Miley defeated Steve Cutler

* No Way Jose defeated Riddick Moss

* Akira Tozawa defeated Tony Nese

* Liv Morgan defeated Bianca Blair

* Nikki Cross, Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe of SAnitY defeated Sarah Bridges, Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic

