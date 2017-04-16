Thanks to Jose Fresh for the following WWE live event results from Saturday's show in Springfield, Missouri:

* Curt Hawkins cuts a promo on being the biggest new RAW star. He issues an open challenge and out comes Apollo Crews, who squashes Hawkins in less than 45 seconds

* Mojo Rawley defeated Dolph Ziggler

* Luke Harper defeated Erick Rowan. Major reactions for Harper

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retained over Baron Corbin

* SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi retained over Carmella, Mickie James, Tamina Snuka and Becky Lynch

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retained over American Alpha

* WWE Champion Randy Orton retained over AJ Styles and Bray Wyatt in a Triple Threat

