Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Saturday's show in Gainesville, Florida:

Tucker Knight, Otis Dozovic and HoHo Lun defeated Kishan Raftar and The Ealy Brothers

* Liv Morgan defeated Mary Kate

* The Bollywood Boyz cut a weak heel promo on how they are the best tag team on 205 Live

* Oney Lorcan defeated Chris Atkins

* Dylan Miley defeated Steve Cutler by DQ when Wesley Blake interfered. Miley destroyed them both

* Killian Dain defeated Montez Ford with Nikki Cross interfering from ringside. Sarah Bridges tried to stop her to set up a match for later

* Buddy Murphy defeated Brennan Williams

* Nikki Cross defeated Sarah Bridges

* Roderick Strong and No Way Jose defeated Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss

