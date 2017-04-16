Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Saturday's show in Gainesville, Florida:
* Liv Morgan defeated Mary Kate
* The Bollywood Boyz cut a weak heel promo on how they are the best tag team on 205 Live
* Oney Lorcan defeated Chris Atkins
* Dylan Miley defeated Steve Cutler by DQ when Wesley Blake interfered. Miley destroyed them both
* Killian Dain defeated Montez Ford with Nikki Cross interfering from ringside. Sarah Bridges tried to stop her to set up a match for later
* Buddy Murphy defeated Brennan Williams
* Nikki Cross defeated Sarah Bridges
* Roderick Strong and No Way Jose defeated Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.