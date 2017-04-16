- Above is the end of WWE Champion John Cena and Shawn Michaels 60-minute showdown in the United Kingdom. This match was considered one of the greatest ever in Raw's history.

- Today, Paul London turns 37, Vickie Guerrero turns 49, and George "The Animal" Steele would have turned 80. WWE sent well wishes to Vickie via their Instagram:

EXCUSE US! We need to celebrate former #RAW and #SmackDown General Manager @guerrero_vickie's birthday! #HappyBirthdayVickie A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Apr 16, 2017 at 8:02am PDT

- A wrestling fan on Twitter used an App to make The Undertaker smile more in his pictures. It has nearly 3k retweets, here are the results:

Just learned the best thing to do in this app is make Undertaker smile pic.twitter.com/a8FRW15QFV — taguchi japan fan ac (@TheEricTables) April 15, 2017

