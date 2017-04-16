- UFC president Dana White appeared on the FOX Sports 1 post-fight show for UFC on FOX 24 Saturday night, giving fight fans his thoughts on the event. In the headline bout, Demetrious Johnson scored a 10th consecutive defense of his flyweight title by finishing Wilson Reis in the third round via submission.

Johnson tied the all-time UFC mark with Anderson Silva, as "The Spider" successfully defended his middleweight title 10 times before losing it to Chris Weidman.

"After the fight, I heard DJ ask his coach what he did wrong? What did you do wrong? Nothing, you just fought a perfect fight," White said. "He continues to evolve. He absolutely demolished him. He arm-barred a Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion. The kid is amazing."

As for a potential Johnson vs. Cody Garbrandt champion vs. champion match, White isn't ready to sign off just yet. Garbrandt will defend his title for the first time this July vs. T.J. Dillashaw.

"Cody has not title defenses yet," White said. "If I'm Johnson, I break the record for title defenses and smash it so bad it'll never be broken. And if someone gets some wins at bantamweight, then maybe I'd think of a super fight."

White also discussed the upset performance by Robert Whittaker, who finished former Strikeforce champion Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza. Whittaker has now won five consecutive bouts at middleweight, tied for second-most in the division currently.

"I've been very high on him for a long time," White said. "I said this whole fight was going to be determined by the first clinch, and Robert got out of trouble early and did a literally flawless fight against Jacare."

- Demetrious Johnson isn't planning on resting on his laurels. Instead, the reigning UFC flyweight champion wants to continue to pick his opponents apart, just like he did to Wilson Reis Saturday night at UFC on FOX 24.

"Mighty Mouse" is the only fighter to hold the UFC flyweight belt, having picked up 10 consecutive defenses. That ties Anderson Silva for most all-time in the promotion.

"It's very important (to stay humble)," Johnson said on the post-fight show. "I've been a champion since 2012. Once champion thinks he's the best, that's when you get your loss. But I still keep asking my coaches how I can get better. I'm happy. I'm a humble guy. My fighting does the talking."

- UFC on FOX 24 set another arena gate record, drawing 12,171 fans to the Sprint Center in Kansas City for a live gate of $1,081,193. The event aired on FOX and UFC Fight Pass, with Demetrious Johnson defending his flyweight title over Wilson Reis in the main event.

Johnson and Robert Whittaker, who scored a finish of Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza in a key bout, each earned "Performance of the Night" bonuses. The "Fight of the Night" went to Tim Elliott and Louis Smolka. All four earned $50,000.

