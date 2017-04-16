- Above is Kenny Omega's entrance at OTT's ScrapperMania III, which took place yesterday. Omega teamed up with The Young Bucks to take on Lio Rush, Will Ospreay and Ryan Smile in the main event of the show. As noted, Mick Foley showed up - via video - to announce he will be in charge of OTT's show on August 5.

- Here are the full results from ScrapperMania III:

* Grado defeated Charlie Sterling

* Jigsaw defeated Scotty Davis

* Jurn Simmons defeated Paul Tracey

* Justin Shape & Logan Bryce defeated The Gymnasties (Sammy D & B-Cool)

* Team Martina (Session Moth Martina, Nixon Newell & Alex Windsor) defeated Team Katey (Katey Harvey, Bea Priestley & Jinny)

* The Kings of the North (Dunkan Disorderly, Damien Corvin & Bonesaw) (c) defeated The Lads From The Flats (Paddy M, Martin & Workie) - (OTT Tag Team Championship)

* Marty Scurll defeated Jay White

* Zack Gibson defeated Angel Cruz

* The Elite (Kenny Omega, Nick Jackson & Matt Jackson) defeated The Uptown Funkers (Lio Rush, Will Ospreay & Ryan Smile)

