- WWE posted the latest Fury video featuring "15 times Superstars wielded unusual weapons." The video includes Dolph Ziggler smashing a drum over Sandow, Jack Gallagher's umbrella, and Cena rolling a bowling ball between Alberto Del Rio's legs.

- Former WWE Superstar, Brodus Clay/The Funkasaurus made an appearance on The Greg Gutfeld Show on Fox News. The show credited him as "Tyrus - TNA Wrestler" and he spoke on Donald Trump and the recent U.S. bombing in Afghanistan.

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos of the week. The collection includes: The Rock, Lana, Naomi, Emma, and Nikki Bella, among others.

