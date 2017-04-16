Booker T spoke with The Roman Show on a number of wrestling topics, you can hear the full interview in the video above. Here are some of the highlights:

"There's always pressure. WWE is a machine. Being on Smackdown or RAW, I wouldn't say it is not the same because they are two totally different brands, two different entities, but I am looking forward to working with Michael Cole and Corey Graves and giving it my brand of commentating. I bring my own style. I don't speak like they do. I speak for the people. I think it'll be refreshing. I am going to be there for six weeks for now, but you never know."

Tag Teams:

"Tag teams aren't made; they are born. Seriously, I look at the Nasty Boys, Steiner Brothers, Rock 'n' Roll Express, Midnight express, Harlem Heat, Gallows and Anderson, these are two guys who have watched each others backs for years. They are the true blood brother tag team. They've been together in Japan and other places."

Booker T also discussed his own promotion, Reality of Wrestling. Again, you can hear the full interview in the video above.

