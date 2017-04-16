- Brie Bella showed how to make Kale Chips (directly from their own garden), which is apparently one of Daniel Bryan's favorites. Bryan makes an appearance towards the end of the video. The Bella Twins YouTube channel is celebrating as they just went over 500k subscribers.

- With today being Easter, WWE posted 11 WWE-inspired Easter eggs . The group includes eggs inspired by John Cena, Tyler Breeze, The New Day, The Undertaker, Sasha Banks, and more.

- On Instagram, Johnny Gargano wished The Revival well as they move to the main roster to work on Raw. In the caption he said, "Too Sour Me" and showed some pictures of the group doing the reverse hand signal that wrestling fans typically see from the days of the nWo, and more recently, The Bullet Club. In the caption, Gargano wrote:

"#TooSour me, Top Guys. Go take care of Monday Nights. We'll hold it down on Wednesdays."

